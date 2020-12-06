24-year-old fatally shot near Water & Buffalo in Third Ward

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Water Street and E. Buffalo Street in Milwaukee's Third Ward shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Police say a 24-year-old man was leaving a bar when he was struck by gunfire multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.