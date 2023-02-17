23rd and Scott fatal shooting: Milwaukee man found guilty

article

Santos Solier was found guilty in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Feb. 17 in connection with a fatal shooting near 23rd and Scott in March 2021.

Solier is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

Case details

Solier was one of two Milwaukee men charged with first-degree intentional homicide after that March 2021 shooting. Prosecutors say Solier and Bryell Bonds shot a man multiple times in an alley.

Police were called to the scene early on March 29, 2021, for a report that there was a dead body in an alley. Upon arrival, the victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds – and the victim died at the scene.

A criminal complaint states 10 casings were found on the pavement near the victim's body. Surveillance from multiple nearby locations showed two men shot the victim.

34-year-old man fatally shot near 23rd and Scott in Milwaukee

Footage showed the victim speaking with the men – identified as Bonds and Solier – for a while, getting in and out of an SUV. After several minutes, the footage showed the men backing away from the victim – arms extended, each of them holding a handgun.

The complaint states the victim stayed near the SUV, unarmed, as the men backed away. The men fired shots at the victim, then got in the SUV and fled the scene.

A woman who appeared on surveillance talking with the men said, before the shooting, she and the victim had run into Bonds and Solier at a bar. She said, according to the complaint, that the victim and one of the suspects had been arguing, but it never became violent.

Bonds pleaded guilty in September 2022 to first-degree intentional homicide in this case. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 10.

Bryell Bonds; Santos Solier

Both Solier and Bonds face life in prison.