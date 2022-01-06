22nd and Wright house fire; no injuries reported
article
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday, Jan. 6 responded to the scene of a house fire near 22nd and Wright in Milwaukee. The call came in just before 1 a.m.
Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. One cat was found in the home but is OK.
No injuries were reported.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
Advertisement