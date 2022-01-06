Expand / Collapse search

22nd and Wright house fire; no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday, Jan. 6 responded to the scene of a house fire near 22nd and Wright in Milwaukee. The call came in just before 1 a.m. 

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. One cat was found in the home but is OK. 

No injuries were reported.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

