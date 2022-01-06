22nd and Wright house fire; no injuries reported

article

Firefighters on Thursday, Jan. 6 responded to the scene of a house fire near 22nd and Wright in Milwaukee. The call came in just before 1 a.m.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. One cat was found in the home but is OK.

No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.