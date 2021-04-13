$22M redevelopment to turn former Milwaukee school into apartments

article

The former Phillis Wheatley Elementary School near 20th and Wright in Milwaukee will soon be redeveloped into apartments.

The Royal Capital Group (RCG) announced on Tuesday, April 13 the purchase of the former school. It plans to spend $22 million to redevelop the property. In total, the redevelopment will have "140,880 square feet, provide 82 living units, impressive amenities, and useful educational, wellness, and entrepreneurial programming and support for residents and neighbors alike," a news release says.

The release goes on to say 42 units will be in the existing building and 40 more will be in a new construction building. The units will be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. The majority of the units will be mixed-income, while some units will be market-rate units.

The amenities on the site will include a fitness center, a community room, a media room, a demonstration kitchen, and a café.

The school, which was closed in 2005, was named for Phillis Wheatley (1753-1784) who, despite being enslaved, was one of the best-known poets in pre-19th century America and was the first African-American and second woman to publish a book of poems.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April. It is slated for completion in spring 2022.