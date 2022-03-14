Expand / Collapse search

21st and Wright house fire; no injuries, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:25AM
Firefighters on Monday, March 14 responded to the scene of a house fire near 21st and Wright.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, March 14 responded to the scene of a house fire near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee. 

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

