21st and Wright house fire; no injuries, cause under investigation
Firefighters on Monday, March 14 responded to the scene of a house fire near 21st and Wright.
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, March 14 responded to the scene of a house fire near 21st and Wright in Milwaukee.
No injuries have been reported.
No additional information has been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
