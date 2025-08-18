20th annual Milwaukee Downtown Employee Appreciation Week begins

The Brief Milwaukee's Downtown Employee Appreciation Week has officially started. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Red Arrow Park on Monday, Aug. 18. It runs through Friday.



Downtown Employee Appreciation Week in Milwaukee is underway.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning (Monday, Aug. 18) at Red Arrow Park with live music.

It's the 20th annual event.

People lined up to get some food and drinks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have our staples, we have our free events, free lunch events every single day, downtown public spaces, also we have the world's largest coffee break with our partners in the historic third ward, and also on Wednesday on sort of the first ever unofficial bring your dog to work day. We're also doing the ribbon cutting event for the downtown's first dog park," said Matt Dorner from Downtown Milwaukee BID #21.

All the fun started Monday and runs through Friday.

You can learn more at the Milwaukee Downtown website.