20th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returns to Milwaukee

Published  February 23, 2025 12:14pm CST
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Daddy-Daughter Dance

Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition to host the 20th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 22.

    • The Daddy/Daughter Dance returned to Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22.
    • This year, the event was held at the Baird Center.
    • Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition to make the event possible.

MILWAUKEE - The 20th Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returned to Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22, this time at the Baird Center.

The event included food, a photo booth, live DJ, and, of course, dancing!

Milwaukee Recreation says the event was sold out, which makes sense given how popular it's become over the years.

Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition, a non-profit organization with a "broad-based mission to improve the well-being of young people by increasing the proportion of children growing up with involved, responsible, and committed fathers in their lives."

The Source: Milwaukee Recreation sent FOX6 photos of the dance, and has previously sent FOX6 information explaining the dance and its purpose.

