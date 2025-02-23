20th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returns to Milwaukee

The Brief The Daddy/Daughter Dance returned to Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22. This year, the event was held at the Baird Center. Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition to make the event possible.



The 20th Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returned to Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22, this time at the Baird Center.

The event included food, a photo booth, live DJ, and, of course, dancing!

Milwaukee Recreation says the event was sold out, which makes sense given how popular it's become over the years.

Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition, a non-profit organization with a "broad-based mission to improve the well-being of young people by increasing the proportion of children growing up with involved, responsible, and committed fathers in their lives."