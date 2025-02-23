20th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returns to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The 20th Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returned to Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 22, this time at the Baird Center.
The event included food, a photo booth, live DJ, and, of course, dancing!
Milwaukee Recreation says the event was sold out, which makes sense given how popular it's become over the years.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee Recreation partnered with the Milwaukee Fatherhood Coalition, a non-profit organization with a "broad-based mission to improve the well-being of young people by increasing the proportion of children growing up with involved, responsible, and committed fathers in their lives."
The Source: Milwaukee Recreation sent FOX6 photos of the dance, and has previously sent FOX6 information explaining the dance and its purpose.