2026 Wisconsin bear, turkey hunt application deadline; what to know

The Brief Applications for the 2026 black bear and spring turkey hunting seasons are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10 The drawing for 2026 black bear harvest authorizations will occur in February. Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system.



The application deadline for Wisconsin's 2026 black bear and turkey spring hunting seasons is approaching, and the state Department of Natural Resources has a number of reminders for hunters.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points for future drawings, or edit an existing application, through Go Wild or an authorized license agent up until the deadline.

Black Bear Harvest Authorizations

What we know:

The drawing for 2026 black bear harvest authorizations will occur in February. Applicants selected in the drawing will be notified by email or postcard, depending on their notification preferences selected in the application process, and may purchase their 2026 Class A bear license beginning in March 2026. Applicants may also check their status online through their Go Wild customer account in mid-February.

According to the DNR, state law requires bear permit applicants to apply at least once during any period of three consecutive years to retain their accumulated preference points; otherwise, all accumulated preference points will be lost. When an applicant is selected in the drawing, their preference points will be reset to zero, even if they do not purchase the bear license.

The DNR said over 32,000 people applied for one of the 13,110 bear licenses available. Nearly 114,000 more people opted to purchase a preference point to improve their chances of drawing a license in a future lottery.

For more information on bear hunting in Wisconsin, including a detailed summary of last year's bear license lottery and wait times for each management zone, visit the DNR's Bear Hunting webpage.

The 2026 black bear season structure is as follows:

Zone A, B and D:

Sept. 9 to 15 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Sept. 16 to Oct. 6 – with the aid of dogs, the aid of bait and all other legal methods.

Oct. 7 to 13 – with the aid of dogs only, no other methods.

Zone C, E and F:

Sept. 9 to Oct. 13 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Turkey Harvest Authorizations

What we know:

Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system. Applicants may choose up to two time period and zone combinations they would like to hunt. As a third choice, applicants may choose one zone in which they will accept a harvest authorization for any period. The second and third choices are optional, but applicants are encouraged to submit additional choices to maximize the likelihood of drawing a harvest authorization.

The spring harvest authorization drawing takes place in late December. Successful applicants will be notified by email or postcard, depending on their notification preferences selected in the application process, after the drawing results are finalized. Applicants may check their status online through their Go Wild customer account. Those not selected will receive a preference point to increase their chances of drawing a harvest authorization the following spring season. Successful applicants may purchase their 2026 spring turkey license/permit/stamp beginning in March 2026.

Any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

The 2026 spring turkey season structure is as follows:

Youth Hunt – April 11 to 12

Period A – April 15 to 21

Period B – April 22 to 28

Period C – April 29 to May 5

Period D – May 6 to 12

Period E – May 13 to 19

Period F – May 20 to 26

All turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and a wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2026 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $65 for nonresidents. The 2026 wild turkey stamp is $5.25.

The DNR's Turkey Hunting webpage contains more information on turkey hunting in Wisconsin.