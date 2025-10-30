Bastille Days will return to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square July 9-12

article

The Brief Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s French festival, will take place July 9–12, 2026, in Cathedral Square Park. In 2025, the festival welcomed more than 100,000 visitors over four days. Bastille Days will include four days of live entertainment, French and international fare, and family-friendly programming.



Bastille Days will return to downtown Milwaukee July 9-12, 2026 – bringing back French food, drink and fun.

What we know:

One of the world’s largest French festivals, the four-day celebration will light up Milwaukee with food, entertainment, and vendors, as well as the Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk.

In 2025, the festival welcomed more than 100,000 visitors over four days. The festival’s signature run/walk, Storm the Bastille 5K, also saw its biggest turnout yet, with 5,252 registered runners racing through Downtown Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"As we look ahead to 2026, our nonprofit is thrilled to continue bringing free programming to the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown and celebrating with the community that makes Bastille Days such a special summer tradition," said Eddie Sturkey, executive director of East Town Association. "Each year, we see the event continue to grow, and we look forward to building on that momentum next summer."

What you can do:

Additional event information, including vendor applications and entertainment lineups, will be available in the coming months at easttown.com.

Individuals and businesses can join for as little as $30 per year. To learn more or become a member, visit easttown.com/membership.