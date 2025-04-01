2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court race; Susan Crawford vs. Brad Schimel

The Brief The race for Wisconsin Supreme Court comes down to the vote. Susan Crawford faces Brad Schimel for a seat on the high court. The outcome of the vote will determine whether the court leans conservative or liberal.



Millions of dollars have been spent to land either Brad Schimel or Susan Crawford a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

What we know:

After months of campaigning and millions spent on campaign advertising, it all comes down to counting ballots from Wisconsin voters (election results below - after polls close).

The outcome of the vote will determine whether the state's highest court will lean conservative or liberal.

Backing the candidates

What we know:

The contest is the most expensive court race on record in the U.S., with spending nearing $99 million, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Republicans supporting candidate Brad Schimel include President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Musk contributed $3 million to the campaign, while groups he funded poured in another $18 million. Musk also gave $1 million each to three voters who signed a petition he circulated against "activist" judges.

Susan Crawford benefited from campaign stops by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, last year’s Democratic vice-presidential nominee, and money from billionaire megadonors including Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

High court's agenda

Big picture view:

The winner of the court’s open seat will determine whether it remains under 4-3 liberal control or reverts to a conservative majority.

The court will likely be deciding cases on abortion, public sector unions, voting rules and congressional district boundaries. Who controls it also could factor into how it might rule on any future voting challenge in the perennial presidential battleground state.

Election results