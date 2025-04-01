2025 Wisconsin spring election; what you need to know

The Brief The 2025 Wisconsin spring election will take place on Tuesday, April 1. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone in line by 8 p.m. gets to vote. If you are unsure of where to vote, what's on your ballot or how to register to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.



It's Election Day in Wisconsin! Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 1 to cast their ballots in the 2025 spring election.

As of Monday, March 31, the Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) has received over 46,200 absentee ballots and has issued 55,116 absentee ballots.

When do polls open and close?

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone in line by 8 p.m. gets to vote.

If you are unsure of where to vote, what's on your ballot or how to register to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Voter ID

Wisconsin law requires voters to present a photo ID for their vote to count.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls.

Related article

Register to vote

If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you will need to bring an acceptable proof of address document with you.

Acceptable documents include a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, lease, tax bill, or document issued to you by a unit of government. You may show a paper copy or digital version on your phone of your proof of address document.

To check if you are registered, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Below is a look at the contests:

Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be decided Tuesday in a race that broke records for spending and has become a proxy battle for the nation’s political fights, pitting a candidate backed by President Donald Trump against a Democratic-aligned challenger.

Republicans including Trump and the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, lined up behind Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general. Democrats like former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros backed Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge who led legal fights to protect union power and abortion rights and to oppose voter ID.

Related article

Top education official

Wisconsin’s top education official, who will guide policies affecting K-12 schools during President Donald Trump’s second term, will also be elected Tuesday in a race between the teachers union-backed incumbent and a Republican-supported critic.

The electorate will also decide whether to enshrine a voter ID law in the state constitution.

Both contests have sharp partisan divisions, though they have drawn far less spending and national attention than the race for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Related article

School referendums

In addition to local and statewide races and depending on where you live, you may also be faced with school district referendums in the 2025 Wisconsin Spring Election.

More than 80 school districts have referendums on the ballot. Racine, Sheboygan Falls, and Arrowhead are all asking for millions of dollars.

Related article