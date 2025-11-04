2025 Wisconsin gun deer hunt; 9-day season runs Nov. 22-30

article

The Brief Wisconsin’s 2025 nine-day gun deer season opens on Nov. 22. Similar to last year, this year’s gun deer season runs later in the month. All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered.



The 2025 Wisconsin gun deer season opens on Saturday, Nov. 22, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Register Your Harvest

What we know:

All harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered. Hunters will need the unique harvest authorization number associated with each permit. Proper registration provides accurate harvest data for DNR wildlife managers and County Deer Advisory Councils for the management of Wisconsin’s deer herd.

The three options to register a deer are:

Hunt Safely

What you can do:

It’s important for all hunters to do their part and keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following the four basic rules of firearm safety, TAB-K:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B – Be certain of your target, what's before and beyond it.

K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hunters must ensure that at least 50% of outer clothing above the waist is blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Hats or head coverings, if worn, must also be at least 50% blaze orange or fluorescent pink. Faded or stained clothing is unsafe and should be replaced.

Additionally, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR’s Firearm Safety webpage.

Mobile-Friendly Hunter Resources

What you can do:

The DNR’s Online Deer Camp is a one-stop shop for everything a hunter needs to know before heading out this season. It contains helpful links and information regarding purchasing a license, regulations, shooting hours, public land maps and more.