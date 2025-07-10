2025 WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show complete lineup revealed

article

The Brief WaterStone Bank has announced the complete lineup for the 2025 Air & Water Show. The show will take place at Milwaukee’s lakefront on July 19 and 20. Tickets can be purchased online.



WaterStone Bank announced on Thursday, July 10, the complete lineup for the 2025 Air & Water Show. It will take place on July 19-20 at McKinley Park and Bradford Beach.

The event draws crowds of up to 150,000 people from around the world every year.

Air & Water Show lineup

What we know:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels: The Blue Angels are the United States Navy's flight demonstration squadron. The team is composed of Navy and Marine Corps pilots, and their performances include skilled maneuvers, tight formations, and precision flying, which demonstrate naval aviation's capabilities.

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team: The team highlights the F-22's capabilities, including its stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics.

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang: The P-51 Mustang dominated the skies over Western Europe after it was introduced in World War II. The single-seat aircraft had a maximum speed of 437 miles per hour and could escort heavy bombers deep into the heart of Germany.

U.S. Air Force C-17 East Coast Demo Team: The C-17 East Coast Demo Team showcases the capabilities of the C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlifter, demonstrating its agility and precision through aerial maneuvers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

U.S. Air Force/Wisconsin Air National Guard KC-135: The 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin is "Milwaukee’s hometown Air Force," and will showcase their Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker.

U.S. Air Force/Wisconsin Air National Guard F-35: The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard from Madison, Wisconsin is the second Air National Guard unit to operate the F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter.

U.S. Air Force/Maryland Air National Guard A-10: Nicknamed the "Fightin’ O’s," the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron is the aerial militia of the State of Maryland and a reserve component of the United States Air force; it will provide A-10 flyovers.

U.S. Air Force U-2 (Sunday Only): The Air Force's U-2 "Dragon Lady" is a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft known for its intelligence-gathering capabilities at altitudes exceeding 70,000 feet. Developed during the Cold War, it remains a crucial asset for the Air Force, though it is slated for retirement in the coming years.

U.S. Air Force T-38: The 1st Fighter Wing, from Joint Base Langley-Eustis and the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron from Beal Air Force Base in California will be providing us with flyovers in their Northrop T-38 Talon, a supersonic jet trainer aircraft—notably the world’s first—that has been in service since 1961. It is primarily used by the U.S. Air Force for pilot training, but also by the U.S. Navy and NASA.

U.S. Air Force/Illinois Air National Guard C-130: The Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, operates the C-130H Hercules aircraft. The 182nd ALW has been selected to transition to the new C-130J model, with the conversion expected to begin in 2026.

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Search & Rescue (SAR): The Eurocopter MH-65 Dolphin is a twin-engine helicopter operated by the United States Coast Guard for medevac-capable search and rescue and Airborne Use of Force missions. The Search & Rescue Demo will act as a visual representation of the precision and speed with which these medical evacuations are carried out.

U.S. Air Force Parachute Team Wings of Blue: The "Wings of Blue" is the official U.S. Air Force Academy parachute team. The Wings of Blue travels to air shows, sporting events, and other venues to showcase precision parachuting and inspire audiences.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

RE/MAX Skydiving Team: The RE/MAX Skydiving Team is a group of expert skydivers who perform nationwide, participating in over 50 shows annually. Their performances feature four team members with a combined experience of over 100 years and 15,000 jumps.

USN PB4Y-2 Privateer "N2871G:" The Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer is an American World War II and Korean War era patrol bomber of the United States Navy derived from the Consolidated B-24 Liberator.

AD-1 Skyraider "Bad News:" The AD-1 Skyraider was designed and manufactured by Douglas Aircraft Company during the early 1940s.

Michael Vaknin – Extra 300L: Michael’s passion for flight started at the age of 18 as a paratrooper and later as an airborne instructor. In his 4 years of service, Michael performed hundreds of static line jumps and skydives from C-130, DC-3 aircraft, and more. Passion for aviation led Michael to take flying lessons and earn his commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates. His affair with aerobatics started immediately after earning his pilot private certificate. Today, Michael is employed as a commercial pilot with American Airlines and is an active IAC competitor and ICAS member, performing at air shows around the country in his Extra 300L.

U.S. Army AH-64 (Static Display): As the original production attack helicopter, the Boeing AH-64 Apache is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel-type landing gear and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. The Apache is widely considered the deadliest attack helicopter in the world.

What you can do:

Tickets can be purchased on the website at https://mkeairwatershow.com.