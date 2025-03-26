Expand / Collapse search
2025 State of Milwaukee County address; David Crowley delivers

Published  March 26, 2025 6:21am CDT
Milwaukee County
    • Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will deliver the 2025 State of the County Address on March 26.
    • The address will be delivered at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Pavilion at 9 a.m.
    • FOX6 News will have live coverage of his remarks.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2025 State of the County address on Wednesday, March 26. 

The address will be delivered at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Pavilion at 9 a.m. 

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

