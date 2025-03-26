2025 State of Milwaukee County address; David Crowley delivers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2025 State of the County address on Wednesday, March 26.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The address will be delivered at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Bradley Pavilion at 9 a.m.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley
FOX6 News will have coverage of his remarks on FOX Local.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.