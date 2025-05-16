2025 Spring 'Drug Take Back' collection; Wisconsin ranks #1 in nation

article

The Brief Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Spring 2025 Drug Take Back collection. Wisconsin collected 56,818 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring. The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.



Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Spring 2025 Drug Take Back collection, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday, May 16.

Drug Take Back collection

What we know:

Wisconsin collected 56,818 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring.

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,369,472 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a news release says.

What they're saying:

"Drug Take Back continues to be a major success in Wisconsin," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thank you to the many people who’ve helped get unused and unwanted medications disposed of safely."

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,517,042 lbs. and California with 1,463,929 lbs. collected.

Nationwide, since inception, 19,820,761 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

About Drug Take Back

Dig deeper:

A news release says the DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

What you can do:

While Drug Take Back Day only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 500 permanent drug disposal boxes.

These boxes are accessible year round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, click here.