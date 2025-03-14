2025 Milwaukee traffic-calming, protected bikeway projects unveiled

The Brief The City of Milwaukee unveiled the 2025 traffic-calming projects on Friday, March 14. The project is planned to provide long-term improvements on Lisbon Avenue for people driving, walking and biking. The project on W. Lisbon is one of 60 traffic-calming projects throughout the city that the Department of Public Works plans to begin construction on this year.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson along with the Department of Public Works (DPW) on Friday, March 14 will unveil the 2025 City of Milwaukee traffic-calming projects.

At the event, Mayor Johnson and DPW unveiled a map of the traffic-calming projects planned for construction.

The event was held near the intersection of W. Lisbon Avenue and N. 86th Street. This intersection lies in a 2.1-mile project area of W. Lisbon Avenue between N. 100th Street and W. Burleigh Street that is being reconstructed starting this year.

Traffic-calming projects

What we know:

According to a news release, the project is planned to provide long-term improvements on Lisbon Avenue for people driving, walking and biking.

This will include fully reconstructing the concrete pavement- including the addition of traffic-calming measures, protected bikeways and green infrastructure.

This will also include replacing all sidewalks and driveway aprons, adding sidewalks along the area next to the Holy Cross Cemetery, rebuilding pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, upgrading traffic signals and street lighting, and some new drainage structures.

The project on W. Lisbon is one of 60 traffic-calming projects throughout the city that the Department of Public Works plans to begin construction on this year.

Many traffic-calming projects will contain protected bikeways and green infrastructure in an effort by DPW to design streets that enhance mobility, manage storm water and improve quality for residents.

Funding for these projects comes from a variety of sources, including local money, state and federal grants, and the America Rescue Plan Act. Funds from Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) have also been allocated to make these projects possible.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works.





