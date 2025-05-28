2025 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week set for May 29-June 5
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back for 2025, starting Thursday, May 29 and running through Thursday, June 5.
What we know:
The week-long event features nearly 30 downtown restaurants and will offer those taking part to enjoy multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.
The featured restaurants include steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in and around downtown Milwaukee. This year’s Downtown Dining participants include:
- ARIA
- Avli
- Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant
- Benihana
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Café at The Pfister,
- The Capital Grille
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
- Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
- DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse
- The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria
- Elsa’s on the Park
- Flourchild Pizza
- The Knick
- Mader’s Restaurant
- Milwaukee ChopHouse
- Milwaukee Sail Loft
- MOTOR Bar & Restaurant
- Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar
- Old German Beer Hall
- Onesto
- Rodizio Grill
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American Tavern
- Third Coast Provisions
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Vagabond
- Ward’s House of Prime
Dig deeper:
Discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount can be found here.
Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2025 are posted on the Milwaukee Downtown website. Reservations are encouraged where accepted.
