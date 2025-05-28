2025 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week set for May 29-June 5

article

The Brief Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns from Thursday, May 29 through Thursday, June 5. The week-long event features nearly 30 downtown restaurants. Discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons.



Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back for 2025, starting Thursday, May 29 and running through Thursday, June 5.

What we know:

The week-long event features nearly 30 downtown restaurants and will offer those taking part to enjoy multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.

The featured restaurants include steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in and around downtown Milwaukee. This year’s Downtown Dining participants include:

ARIA

Avli

Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Café at The Pfister,

The Capital Grille

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse

The Edison, Electric Lime Taqueria

Elsa’s on the Park

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Mader’s Restaurant

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Milwaukee Sail Loft

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant

Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar

Old German Beer Hall

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

Third Coast Provisions

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Vagabond

Ward’s House of Prime

Dig deeper:

Discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount can be found here .

Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2025 are posted on the Milwaukee Downtown website . Reservations are encouraged where accepted.