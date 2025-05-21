2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; performers, event details released
MILWAUKEE - Officials with the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show held a news conference on Wednesday, May 21 where they will announce the entire updated 2025 schedule of performers, as well as other new event details & information, including info on the 2025 Navy Blue Angels.
Headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Teams, the 2025 Bank Air & Water Show will announce several new performers that have never flown the skies over the Milwaukee lakefront.
In addition, they will have announcements about the all-new Robby Allen Water Show, and also details about the new lineup of vendors that will be at the Air & Water Show this year, providing event attendees with a great selection of food and beverage options!
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show.