2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; performers, event details released

The Brief The 2025 WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show held a news conference on Wednesday, May 21. During the news conference, they announced the entire updated 2025 schedule of performers. They also released details about the new lineup of vendors that will be at the Air & Water Show this year.



Headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Teams, the 2025 Bank Air & Water Show will announce several new performers that have never flown the skies over the Milwaukee lakefront.

In addition, they will have announcements about the all-new Robby Allen Water Show, and also details about the new lineup of vendors that will be at the Air & Water Show this year, providing event attendees with a great selection of food and beverage options!

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show.



