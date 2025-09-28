2025 Holiday Folk Fair International, advance tickets on sale now

article

The Brief Advanced tickets are on sale now for this year's Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis . It'll take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center on Nov. 21 – Sun., Nov. 23, 2025. This year’s theme is "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Music."



Advance tickets for the 82nd annual Holiday Folk Fair International are now on sale.

The multicultural festival will be held on Nov. 21 – Sun., Nov. 23, 2025, at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center.

Advance tickets can be purchased now through Nov. 20 at the Folk Fair website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

2023 Holiday Folk Fair International

Prices

What we know:

It's $13 each for those ages 8 to 61, and $12 for those ages 62 and up.

Tickets can also be purchased from all participating ethnic groups. Groups of 20 or more may purchase tickets at $11 each. There are no refunds.

Admission at the gate will be $16 for ages 8 to 61, with children up to age 7 admitted at no charge.

Holiday Folk Fair International

What we know:

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW), Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin.

This year’s theme, "Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Music," will allow people to explore how traditional music represents one’s cultural heritage.

The featured food at the 2025 event will be Celebratory Cultural Foods, which are living links to cultural heritage and traditions and an integral part of any celebration in many cultures.

2023 Holiday Folk Fair International

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Special attractions include invited international performers and artisans, photographic exhibits, cultural murals produced by Milwaukee Public Schools students, the Artisan Corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, a children’s area, a bonsai exhibit, a naturalization ceremony on Nov. 21, a Youth Chess Tournament on Nov. 22, and an interdenominational religious service on Nov. 23.

The three-day event features the All Nations Theater with traditional music and dance; the World Café offering traditional dishes; the Tanzhauz, where attendees dance and sing along with a variety of musical stylings; the Coffee House, where patrons enjoy a beverage and baked goods while listening to talented musicians; Heritage Lane with unique traditions and customs through interactive exhibits; the International Bazaar, where cultural artifacts create a unique shopping experience; and the American Culinary Federation Chef’s Stage presented by TightSeal Exteriors and Baths featuring local chefs preparing traditional cuisine.

Head to the Folk Fair website or call 414-225-6225 to learn more.