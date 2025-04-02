2025 NFL Draft: Wisconsin artist tapped for art installation

The Brief The NFL Draft is just three weeks away, and we're getting our first look at what all of us will see when the players walk out onto the big stage in Green Bay. The NFL has tapped Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter to create a special art installation for the Player Walkway. Wynter has previously created pieces for Mike Tyson and the Milwaukee Brewers.



The NFL announced on Wednesday, April 2 a collaboration with Milwaukee-based eco-sustainable wood artist Ike Wynter, who will create a special art installation for the Player Walkway - the path each prospect will take before hearing his name called on stage.

According to a news release, the installation will feature handcrafted wooden interpretations of all 32 NFL team marks, with each piece made entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from discarded furniture collected across Wisconsin.

About Ike Wynter

Wynter, a self-taught artist, spent over 500 hours transforming more than 50 pieces of donated furniture into 3’x3’ wooden mosaics, relying solely on the natural textures and tones of the wood, with no added paint or stain, to bring each club logo to life.

What they're saying:

"To have this work be part of such a major moment for these players, and for it to represent the heart of Wisconsin, is an incredible honor," said Ike Wynter. "Each piece of wood is from this community and has its own story, and I wanted to honor that by creating something meaningful without altering its natural beauty."

"Ike’s installation is a true reflection of Wisconsin," said Marissa Solis, NFL senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing. "We want to celebrate the Draft in Green Bay by spotlighting the people and spirit that define this community. Ike’s work does exactly that — turning reclaimed materials into something beautiful, and deeply meaningful for this moment."

NFL Draft

Timeline:

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 25 at 6 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. from Green Bay.