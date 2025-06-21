2025 Cream City Foundation Summer Social set for June 24
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee non-profit is celebrating pride month with a summer social event on Tuesday evening, June 24, 2025.
For years, the Cream City Foundation has raised money to support college students and organizations around our area.
Charlie Nash, Board Chair and President of the Cream City Foundation, joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.
