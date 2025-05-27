2025 concert season at Maier Festival Park; before and after Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and FPC Live announced on Tuesday, May 27 19 shows for this year’s concert season from May-October 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park at the BMO Pavilion and American Family Insurance Amphitheater, before and after the three weekends of Summerfest.
Concert lineup before and after Summerfest
What we know:
A news release says this year’s Live at the Lakefront Lineup includes a wide array of artists and tours.
The current lineup at Henry Maier Festival Park includes:
- May 28 – Peach Pit & Briston Maroney – BMO Pavilion
- May 31 – Sessanta with Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- June 6 – Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas – BMO Pavilion
- August 2 – The Red Clay Strays with special guest Michael Marcagi – BMO Pavilion
- August 3 – Cyndi Lauper with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 6 – Pantera with special guest Amon Amarth - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 9 – Big Time Rush - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 16 - $uicideboy$ with Bones, Night Lovell, Germ & Joeyy - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 19 – Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge – BMO Pavilion
- August 21 – Simple Plan with Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3 and LØLØ – BMO Pavilion
- August 24 – Styx & Kevin Cronin with special guest Don Felder - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 26 – Leon Bridges with very special guest Charley Crockett – BMO Pavilion
- August 29 – neil young and the chrome hearts – BMO Pavilion
- August 31 – Billy Idol and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- September 3 – Falling In Reverse with Slaughter to Prevail and Hollywood Undead – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- September 5 – The Black Keys with special guest The Heavy Heavy – BMO Pavilion
- September 9 – The Doobie Brothers with special guest Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- October 11 – Jordan Davis with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason – BMO Pavilion
- October 17 – Pierce The Veil with special guest HEALTH, Ecca Vandal, and Like Roses - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
The release says fans attending concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater also have the option to purchase an AMPED UP concert upgrade at the Jeffers Terrace, a premium VIP area within the venue. It includes private access to the area, three complimentary beverages, early entry, and complimentary parking.
