2025 Brewers postgame concerts; Nelly, DJ Diesel at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, March 10, two postgame concerts coming to American Family Field during the 2025 season.

Nelly will perform on Friday, June 27 after the Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. DJ Diesel aka Shaq will headline a postgame concert on College Night on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Ticket information

All fans in attendance for the game are invited to stay and enjoy the concert.

For super fans interested in access to the field for the show, a Field Pass may be purchased online at brewers.com/Concerts, over the phone at (414) 902-4000, or by mentioning this event at the American Family Field Ticket Windows.

For complete details, visit brewers.com/Concerts.