2025 Black Arts Fest MKE set for Saturday, Aug. 2 at Summerfest grounds

Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announced on Wednesday, June 25, the date for its 2025 festival, set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 2. at the Summerfest grounds.

2025 Black Arts Fest MKE

What we know:

The annual festival celebrates the deep roots of African heritage and Black cultural arts. It will run from noon until 10 p.m. on Aug. 2.

A news release says "BAFMKE celebrates the richness and influence of Black culture, showcasing everything from African diaspora to visual arts, dance, spoken word, cuisine, fashion, live music and more. The festival offers a vibrant mix of education and entertainment, with programming designed for the whole family to enjoy."

The 2025 festival will feature a music lineup headlined by national R&B artist Carl Thomas, best known for hits like "Emotional" and "Summer Rain". Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

There will also be paint sessions and coloring kickbacks hosted by Vibez Creative Arts Space. The Dynamic Divine 9 party is also back by popular demand, celebrating all nine historically black fraternities and sororities.

For more information, ticket sales, and event updates, you are invited to visit blackartsfestmke.com.