2024 Wisconsin State Fair: UW Credit Union partnership, new event

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tusday, June 11 a multi-year partnership with UW Credit Union that celebrates the Cream Puff legacy for fairgoers of all ages.

According to a news release, UW Credit Union will be the title sponsor of the Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Wisconsin State Fair, along with other exciting perks all summer long.

"We’re thrilled to begin a new partnership with UW Credit Union, a Wisconsin brand that loves the iconic Cream Puff just as much as we do," said Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Shari Black. "Partnering with an organization dedicated to creating fun, meaningful experiences in the community makes for a perfect match for our Fairgoers and UW Credit Union members alike."

The Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration invites all to join in celebrating 100 spectacular years of Cream Puffs! Located in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, this experience will be the grand finale to the year-long celebration of 100 years of the Cream Puff.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The Wisconsin State Fair is synonymous with Milwaukee summers, it’s something everyone can enjoy," said UW Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Anne Norman. "This milestone year is the perfect start to this partnership and a great opportunity to bring the quintessential Fair food to the forefront. We look forward to extending Fair perks through our growing branch network and spreading the Cream Puff love."