2024 'Waukesha Unlocked;' businesses, organizations invited to host

The City of Waukesha’s "Waukesha Unlocked" event is returning in 2024 – and now officials are seeking businesses and organizations that would like to become site hosts and participate in the event by offering tours and activities.

"Waukesha Unlocked" will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, 2024. A news release says each site that takes part will have the unique opportunity to share its story with the community.

The application deadline for site hosts is April 1, 2024. Additional information and the application are available on the city website.

In past years, the event has featured over 90 opportunities for the community to explore all that Waukesha has to offer.

