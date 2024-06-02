2024 UPAF Ride for the Arts in Milwaukee, scenic route for riders

2024 UPAF Ride for the Arts in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Help support world-class performing arts organizations while taking a scenic bike ride in Milwaukee.
FOX6 WakeUp stopped by to learn more and see the riders off. For more information, click here.
Tiffany Kadani from the Milwaukee Ballet joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about how the 2024 UPAF Ride for the Arts benefits the organization and many others.
For many, the 2024 UPAF Ride for the Arts is the first big riding event of the season. Amelia Kegel from Wheel & Sprocket joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on getting the bike in tip-top shape.
