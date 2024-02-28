2024 Tosa Restaurant Week set for March 14-23; bring your appetite

article

Tosa Restaurant Week is back for 2024 – scheduled for Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 23 – the third annual edition.

A news release says restaurant operators will "provide a unique experience for local businesses to highlight their specialty food and drink menus."

The 10-day event will feature a diverse range of dining deals and special offers from the 27 participating businesses. There is expected to be specially priced three-course dinners, complimentary desserts and custom-created drinks.

Learn more about the restaurants, hours and other information about Tosa Restaurant Week.