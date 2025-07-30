2024 RNC in Milwaukee: Excess funds help over 80 local organizations
MILWAUKEE - The MKE 2024 Host Committee released on Wednesday, July 30 details on where the remaining funds that were raised to support the 2024 Republican National Convention went.
The committee says they donated over $5 million to over 80 local nonprofit organizations. They target three areas: youth, veterans, and shelters like sober living and halfway houses.
Local organizations include
What we know:
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee
- Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
- Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
- Fisher House Wisconsin
- Guest House of Milwaukee
- Hebron House
- Hope Street Ministry
- Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School
- Meta House
- Milwaukee County War Memorial
- Milwaukee Rescue Mission
- Nativity Jesuit Academy
- Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
- Veterans Community Project
- Wisconsin Veterans Network
What they're saying:
"Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive economic impact, and leave a lasting legacy in our community. Thanks to businesses and the thousands of local volunteers who pitched in, we accomplished that goal," said Alison Prange, President and COO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go towards leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee."
"Thanks to the welcoming spirit of our whole city, Milwaukee helped put Wisconsin on the map for tens of thousands of guests by hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention," said Reince Priebus, Chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "Now, thanks to our generous donors, we are able to give back to the city that did so much to help host this world-class event."
The 2024 Republican National Convention took place July 15-18, 2024.
