2024 RNC in Milwaukee: Excess funds help over 80 local organizations

article

The Brief The excess funds from hosting 2024 Republican National Convention help local organizations. The MKE 2024 Host Committee has donated over $5 million to over 80 local charities. They target three areas: youth, veterans, and shelters like sober living and halfway houses.



The MKE 2024 Host Committee released on Wednesday, July 30 details on where the remaining funds that were raised to support the 2024 Republican National Convention went.

The committee says they donated over $5 million to over 80 local nonprofit organizations. They target three areas: youth, veterans, and shelters like sober living and halfway houses.

Local organizations include

What we know:

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy

Fisher House Wisconsin

Guest House of Milwaukee

Hebron House

Hope Street Ministry

Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

Meta House

Milwaukee County War Memorial

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Nativity Jesuit Academy

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Veterans Community Project

Wisconsin Veterans Network

Related article

What they're saying:

"Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive economic impact, and leave a lasting legacy in our community. Thanks to businesses and the thousands of local volunteers who pitched in, we accomplished that goal," said Alison Prange, President and COO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go towards leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Thanks to the welcoming spirit of our whole city, Milwaukee helped put Wisconsin on the map for tens of thousands of guests by hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention," said Reince Priebus, Chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. "Now, thanks to our generous donors, we are able to give back to the city that did so much to help host this world-class event."

The 2024 Republican National Convention took place July 15-18, 2024.