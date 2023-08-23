2024 Republican National Convention; Milwaukee vendors make pitch

The thousands of people in Milwaukee for the Republican debate have to eat, drink, and sleep somewhere – and Milwaukee businesses are up for the challenge.

"Nothing represents Milwaukee more than a really well-made beer," said Mike Doble, owner of Explorium Brewpub.

Business owners from Milwaukee are eating up the opportunity to flaunt what they have to offer. Their audience – the thousands of people in town for the Republican debate who might return to the city next July for the Republican National Convention.

"We expect to over 50,000 visitors who all need to have businesses to work with whether it’s caterers, balloons" said Anne Hathaway, Chairwoman of the Committee on Arrangements.

The Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee held a convention partner fair on Wednesday, Aug. 23. 300 vendors set up to hopefully catch the eyes of out-of-towners.

2024 Republican National Convention partner fair in Milwaukee

"Having the opportunity to be here to present ourselves to all the people coming to town, it’s been awesome," Doble said.

VISIT Milwaukee said the Republican National Convention is predicted to bring $200 million to the city. That is why Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he is putting politics aside. He said at the partner fair, every aldermanic district in the city was represented.

"They employ Milwaukeeans. People who live in our neighborhoods, who live in our city," Johnson said.

So whether delegates are looking for beer, cheese curds, or an event space, the goal was to make sure attendees got at least one message – Milwaukee is open for business.

If you are a business owner in Milwaukee and would like to be considered by the committee, you are urged to fill out a form to partner with the Republican National Convention.