2024 presidential debate analysis, discussion

The first general election debate of the 2024 season kicked off on Thursday, June 27.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, squared off as the candidates attempt to lure currently undecided voters.

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Their first exchange Thursday night delved into the economy. Biden talked up the economic gains on his watch, saying he rescued the economy from "free fall" and "chaos" when he took over the presidency from Trump in 2021. Trump bragged about the state of the economy during his term, saying "everything was rocking good."

FOX6 News political reporter Jason Calvi and UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee analyze and discuss the debate.

Wisconsin response

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"Tonight was not about Joe Biden's ability to get through an hour and a half debate. It was about whether he can make it through another four years as Commander in Chief. Biden demonstrated he is incapable of either. This debate was a decisive win for President Trump and served as a reminder to Wisconsinites that a more prosperous and secure country starts with retiring Joe Biden in November."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"This election is a choice between President Biden, who has a vision for our country in which our freedoms are protected, our economy works for everyone, and our democracy is strong, and Donald Trump, who is campaigning on an agenda of revenge and retribution and who plans to double down on his record of ripping away freedoms and selling out working families to the ultra-wealthy and big corporations. There’s no question that Donald Trump is the wrong choice for Wisconsin and the wrong choice for our country. That was true before the debate began, and nothing about Donald Trump’s avalanche of lies tonight changed this one iota."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.