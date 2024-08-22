2024 Milwaukee Public Schools Run Back to School
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools is looking to start the school year off on the right foot, Derek Donlevy, recreation manager, joined FOX6 News to share more about the MPS Run Back to School taking place on Saturday morning, Aug. 24.
Take part in a 5K run or 1.5-mile walk. Proceeds support MPS youth sports, wellness, and recreation programs.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024
- Starting Line: MPS Central Services Building (5225 W. Vliet Street)
- Start Time: 9 a.m. (Participant check-in and race bag pick-up will end at 8:50 a.m. Participants will not be allowed to start the course after 9:10 a.m.)
- Cost: $5 for youth/$20 for adults