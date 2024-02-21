2024 Milwaukee Night Market; 4 summer nights on W. Wisconsin Avenue

article

The Milwaukee Night Market returns to the heart of downtown for four nights in summer 2024, the market's 10th anniversary.

The dates, revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 21, include June 26, July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. Each night market will operate from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on W. Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

A news release says in 2023, the Milwaukee Night Market generated more than $100,000 in economic impact to the city of Milwaukee, and featured more than 190 small businesses throughout the summer, with 55% of vendors identified as being from diverse background and 66% of vendors were women-owned businesses.

The vendor application for the 2024 season is now open and can be found at mkenightmarket.com/applications. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 15; selected vendors will be notified in early April.

Accepted vendors who convert to Clover from Fiserv for their payments solution and business management platform will be eligible for an exclusive Milwaukee Night Market rebate.