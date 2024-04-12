2024 Milwaukee Marathon returns Saturday; road closures, schedule

The Milwaukee Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K returns on Saturday, April 13.

The marathon and half marathon courses start on Harbor Drive and finish at Humboldt Park. Both races begin at 7 a.m. The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m.

Numerous roads will be closed along the lakefront and the Oak Leaf Trail due to the races. CLICK HERE for a full list of road closures.

The Milwaukee Marathon has a complicated history. Organizers say in 2016 and 2017, the race wasn’t measured correctly by course markers. It came back in 2019. Then COVID hit, and it hasn't been held in-person since then.

In 2019, the event attracted over 7,200 runners.