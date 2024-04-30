2024 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week set for May 30-June 6
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back for 2024 starting Thursday, May 30 and running through Thursday, June 6.
The weeklong event features more than 30 downtown restaurants – and will offer those taking part to enjoy multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.
The featured restaurants include steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in and around downtown Milwaukee. This year’s Downtown Dining participants include:
- ARIA
- Avli
- Bacchus
- Benihana
- Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
- Café at the Pfister
- The Capital Grille
- Carbon Steak
- Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous BBQ
- Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen
- DOC’S Commerce Smokehouse
- The Edison
- Experts Only
- Flourchild Pizza
- The Knick
- Lucky Clover Irish Pub
- Mader’s Restaurant
- Mason Street Grill
- Milwaukee ChopHouse
- MOTORTM Bar & Restaurant
- Oak Barrel Public House
- On Tap
- Onesto
- Rodizio Grill
- Smoke Shack
- The Social American Tavern
- SportClub
- Third Coast Provisions
- Third Street Tavern
- Tre Rivali
- Ward’s House of Prime
- Who’s On Third
As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded $400 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience at downtowndiningmke.com by Monday, June 10. Four winners will be randomly drawn.
Discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at downtowndiningmke.com.
Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2024 will posted at downtowndiningmke.com in early May. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.