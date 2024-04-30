2024 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week set for May 30-June 6

article

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is back for 2024 starting Thursday, May 30 and running through Thursday, June 6.

The weeklong event features more than 30 downtown restaurants – and will offer those taking part to enjoy multi-course menus for $15 or $25 for lunch and $35, $45 or $55 for dinner.

The featured restaurants include steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in and around downtown Milwaukee. This year’s Downtown Dining participants include:

ARIA

Avli

Bacchus

Benihana

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Café at the Pfister

The Capital Grille

Carbon Steak

Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous BBQ

Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen

DOC’S Commerce Smokehouse

The Edison

Experts Only

Flourchild Pizza

The Knick

Lucky Clover Irish Pub

Mader’s Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

Milwaukee ChopHouse

MOTORTM Bar & Restaurant

Oak Barrel Public House

On Tap

Onesto

Rodizio Grill

Smoke Shack

The Social American Tavern

SportClub

Third Coast Provisions

Third Street Tavern

Tre Rivali

Ward’s House of Prime

Who’s On Third

As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded $400 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience at downtowndiningmke.com by Monday, June 10. Four winners will be randomly drawn.

Discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at downtowndiningmke.com.

Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2024 will posted at downtowndiningmke.com in early May. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.