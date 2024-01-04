2024 Milwaukee Boat Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Boat Show is returning to Wisconsin State Fair Park two weekends in January 2024.
The show is being held from Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 and again from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 – at the Exposition Center in West Allis.
A news release says more than 300 boats from 70+ manufacturers will be on hand for those attending the show. They will be able to check out everything from kayaks to cruisers, deck boats to fishing rigs, and loads of boat accessories, electronics and equipment.
Check out show hours at MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.
Admission
- Adults: $12*
- Children (6-14): $5
- Children 5 & under: Free when accompanied by an adult