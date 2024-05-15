2024 Jazz in the Park lineup; season kicks off on June 6
MILWAUKEE - Jazz in the Park returns to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park starting Thursday, June 6.
A news release says for ten weeks through August, East Town Association will host a variety of notable local musicians at the Jazz in the Park stage. In addition to weekly performances, attendees can expect a curated drink menu and popular local food truck options.
Full 2024 lineup
- June 6: Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch
- June 13: Septeto Charambó featuring Salsasobritas
- June 20: The People Brothers Band
- June 27: The Paul Spencer Band
- July 25: The Stephen Hull Experience
- Aug. 1: Fresh Coast Jazz Festival presents Marcus Adams & Friends
- Aug. 8: Jazz Goes Dead: A Grateful Dead Night featuring Deadelijk
- Aug. 15: Respect! A Tribute to The Queen of Soul
- Aug. 22: Stephen Cooper & The Nobody Famous
- Aug. 29: De La Buena
Officials said Jazz in the Park Side Stage Experiences are back for 2024. Five packages are available for each night of the series. The experiences for up to six people include a private picnic table ‘backstage,’ one bottle of wine from Door Peninsula Winery, a charcuterie board by Lupi & Iris, treats from Sweetly Baked and access to a private restroom.
Tickets for the Side Stage Experience are $80 and can be purchased online.