article

The Brief The 2024 CPKC Holiday Train schedule has been released for the upcoming tour. Find out when and where the train will stop in southeast Wisconsin this year.



The 2024 CPKC Holiday Train tour across the U.S. and Canada starts on Nov. 21 – and will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.

Each year, the train travels across CPKC’s network to spread holiday cheer and raise donations to address food insecurity. Viewing events are free and include live music shows.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Train schedule in SE Wisconsin

Sturtevant : Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Ct. Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Ct.

Caledonia : Dec. 7 at 8:45 p.m. | County Road G and 5 ½ Road Dec. 7 at 8:45 p.m. | County Road G and 5 ½ Road

Wauwatosa : Dec. 8 at 4:45 p.m. | Harwood Avenue Dec. 8 at 4:45 p.m. | Harwood Avenue

Hartland : Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue

Oconomowoc : Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street

Watertown: Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park

Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.