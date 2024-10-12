Expand / Collapse search

2024 Holiday Train southeast Wisconsin schedule, where to find it

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 12, 2024 8:49pm CDT
The 2023 Canadian-Pacific Holiday Train

MILWAUKEE - The 2024 CPKC Holiday Train tour across the U.S. and Canada starts on Nov. 21 – and will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.

Each year, the train travels across CPKC’s network to spread holiday cheer and raise donations to address food insecurity. Viewing events are free and include live music shows.

Train schedule in SE Wisconsin

  • Sturtevant: Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Ct. 
  • Caledonia: Dec. 7 at 8:45 p.m. | County Road G and 5 ½ Road
  • Wauwatosa: Dec. 8 at 4:45 p.m. | Harwood Avenue
  • Hartland: Dec. 8 at 6:15 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue
  • Oconomowoc: Dec. 8 at 7:15 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street
  • Watertown: Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park

Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.