2024 Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk set for July 27

Join us for the Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 27 at American Family Field! The event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds will benefit Fisher House Wisconsin. You can register for the run/walk and sign up for Team Fisher House Wisconsin.

The run/walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp. Bring the family, enjoy the course which goes around and through American Family Field, and support Fisher House Wisconsin. It will be a fun and rewarding morning for everyone!

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a commemorative t-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages, a voucher redeemable for one Brewers game ticket to select, eligible 2024 Brewer home game, and complimentary food and beverage following the run/walk.

Learn more information about the Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K Run/Walk.

Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.