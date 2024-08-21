2024 election; youth voters expected to make surge at the polls

There's a push to get more young people to vote in this presidential election.

Some Marquette University students are preparing to vote for the first time.

"Yes, I'm a freshman this year. I'm actually pretty excited," freshman Lauren Pintar said. "I'm a lot less nervous than I feel like I should be, which, that kind of makes me nervous."

"I'm feeling really excited," freshman Andrea Batic said. "I'm happy to be here and to explore new things."

Almost 3,500 students will be living at Marquette University residence halls this fall. 23% of those are first generation college students.

The majority will be eligible to vote for the first time.

"I'm an adult now I feel like I have more freedom, but freedom also comes with responsibilities," Pintar said. "There is a lot to talk about. I'm excited to be able to vote. I'm glad that I get to have that power now that I'm 18."

It's a group experts say will have a strong impact in the presidential election.

"I think what we are going to be seeing in Wisconsin is going to be a disproportionate turnout by the generation," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee said. "Disproportionate in the sense of bigger than their proportions."

Even more so with accessible voting in Wisconsin.

"Whether a student is going to vote left or right I think it's going to be so exciting as a professor to see a younger generation, really excited and interested almost on an unprecedented level," Lee said.

Thousands are moving onto campus for the school year, with many now being 18.

"Yeah, it's really important," Batic said.

"I feel like it's my right as an American to vote," freshman Ethan Kuiper said. "I probably should."