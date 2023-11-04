Expand / Collapse search

2023 We Energies Cookie Book distribution; 95th edition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Out and About
We Energies Cookie Book distribution gets underway

Thousands will line up on Saturday, Nov. 4 to get their hands on the annual We Energies Cookie Book.

MILWAUKEE - The 95th edition of the We Energies Cookie Book is being distributed on Saturday, Nov. 4. FOX6's Isley Gooden learned all about the excitement over this bound collection of holiday treats.

Theme of this year's Cookie Book

We're learning more about the theme behind this year's We Energies Cookie Book.

Last check-in at Cookie Book distribution

One last visit to American Family Field, where the We Energies Cookie Book is being distributed.