2023 Project Clean and Green set to begin April 17

Residents of Milwaukee can dispose of their bulky items for free as part of the annual "Project Clean & Green" campaign from April 17 to May 26.

Through coordinated clean-up, the city-wide program fosters neighborhood pride and ownership. Each week, crews will collect up to six cubic yards of furniture, mattresses, household items, and garden/yard debris in paper yard waste bags.

Simply place your unwanted items at your garbage collection point (the curb or alley line) on your regular garbage day. Most items will be picked up on garbage collection day, but officials recommend allowing them through the following business day.

Residents must use brown paper yard waste bags available at area stores for their garden/yard waste.