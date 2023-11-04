Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market; new vendors, new products

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market returned this weekend, another sign the seasons are changing.

"To be able to be in this be useful space once again, to welcome in so many new vendors and some returning… it’s just pure blessing," said Venice Williams, Winter Farmers Market organizer.

Farmers and vendors traveled from all over the area. They set up Saturday morning to sell their goods.

"Tomatoes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers. A little of everything," said Bob Craig.

Saturday's was the first Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market of the season. People gathered at The Table at 53rd and Capitol. There were soaps, sweet treats and healthy foods.

"Food and nourishment is at the center of our work," Williams said.

Williams said providing fresh, locally grown produce to the Milwaukee area is the goal.

"That’s it bingo, right there, to be able to do that," Williams said.

Accessing these types of foods is not always easy for the neighborhood in the winter. Not everyone has transportation to the grocery story blocks away.

"It’s just getting some of this fresh produce into the city. I think it’s really important for the whole community. It helps us and it helps the community," Craig said.

Craig runs Craigland Farms. He said the market his helpful for his family business.

"Oh yeah, tremendously. The cash flow starts to slow down once you get to this time of year," Craig said.

"To have a space in the heart of Milwaukee that is all about nourishing the community is great," Williams said.

Winter is coming but this market is another thing that will warm Milwaukee’s heart.