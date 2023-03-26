Expand / Collapse search

2023 Milwaukee Marathon race canceled; participants disappointed

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Spencer Tracy of FOX6 News talks to Paul Braatz about the canceled Milwaukee Marathon.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Marathon was scheduled for this morning but was canceled due to the snowstorm on Saturday, March 26.

FOX6 News Spencer Tracy is talking to participants about how they feel about the cancelation.

According to a Facebook post, organizers will try to talk with other officials to see if another race can be held this year. Plans to provide participants with available options such as deferral to another event, virtual participation or a full refund are also in the works.

Participants are disappointed after finding out the Milwaukee Marathon is canceled.

