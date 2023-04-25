2023 Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week runs April 25-30

article

Milwaukee’s 8th annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

A news release says the event is organized by BlankSpace MKE. It offers an opportunity for Black-owned restaurants to reach new customers, create an avenue for patrons to support locally-owned businesses, and also showcase great food that exists throughout the city.

Residents and visitors are invited to visit one, or several, of the 17 participating restaurants.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found by visiting blankspacemke.weebly.com.

No coupons will be required, and all restaurants will be offering their own specials in recognition of Black Restaurant Week.