2023 Hip-Hop Week MKE kicks off Aug. 21

Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop Week MKE is back this year, taking place from Aug. 21 – 27. Founder Alderman Khalif Rainey held a news conference at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 21 to officially open the City of Milwaukee event.

The annual week long, city-wide event will feature a variety of events and performances focused on civic engagement, voter registration, health and wellness, financial literacy, and opening up pathways to success.

This year’s events will include a talk back with entertainment mogul Damon Dash, a concert headlined by Jadakiss at the RAVE, a financial literacy discussion with Dr. Boyce Watkins, Greg Nice and Large Professor at a Hip-Hop 50th birthday party, job fair, and much more.

For additional information and to view the full schedule of events, you are invited to visit Milwaukee.gov/HHWMKE.