2022 Traveling Beer Garden schedule announced

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith, Sprecher Brewery Chief Commercial Officer announced the 2022 schedule in a news conference Friday, March 18.

The Traveling Beer Gardens are two restored fire trucks, converted into a mobile beer truck serving up craft brews from Milwaukee’s Sprecher Brewery.

Two trucks travel around Milwaukee County Parks on two simultaneously running tours between May and September.

2022 Tour Dates

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule.

Juneau Park (Stop 1), May 11 - May 30

Cooper Park, June 1 – June 19

Grant Park, June 22 – July 10

Lake Park, July 13 – July 31

Greenfield Park, August 3 – August 21



Pass Me a Pint Tour

Froemming Park, May 25 - June 12

Juneau Park (Stop 2), June 15 – July 4

McCarty Park, July 6 – July 24

Doctors Park, July 27 – August 14

Juneau Park (Stop 3), August 17 – September 5