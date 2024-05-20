2022 Racine shooting; Crishawn Clemons sentenced, 20 years prison

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Crishawn Clemons on Monday, May 20 to 20 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the 2022 shooting that killed 14-year-old Eugene Henderson.

Crishawn Clemons, 30, was initially wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Clemons was convicted of the lesser homicide charge, and a weapons charge was dismissed.

The shooting happened in March 2022. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th and Mead in reference to a shots fired complaint. A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th and Racine. There, police said a passenger in a stolen vehicle was shot in the head.

Investigators gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle – and shots were fired near 18th and Center.

Henderson was ultimately flown to a Milwaukee hospital and died of his injuries.