2022 Milwaukee shooting; Simone Hughes sentenced to life in prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Simone Hughes on Monday, June 10 to life in prison in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman and wounded a teenage girl in January 2022.

Hughes pleaded guilty in May 2023 to two charges – first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A third charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Court records indicated Hughes attempted multiple times to withdraw his plea. Those requests were denied by the court.

Case details

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened near 36th and Clarke just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022.

Officials say a 41-year-old woman was killed and a 14-year-old also suffered life-threatening injuries. A community health specialist with Amani United told FOX6 News at the time the victims were mother and daughter, with the girl escaping the home through a window.

Police are calling this an act of domestic violence.