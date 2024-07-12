2022 Milwaukee chase, crash; Prentice Hawkins sentenced, prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Prentice Hawkins on Friday, July 12 to two years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision in connection with a police chase and crash that happened in October 2022.

In a plea deal reached in May, Hawkins pleaded guilty to a felony charge of operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm. A second charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety against Hawkins was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Two people were seriously injured following a collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Oct. 23, 2022. The collision ended what was a police chase. The fleeing driver, Hawkins, was arrested.

Officials say police responded to a shots fired incident that occurred near 40th and Vera in Milwaukee. Officers observed a vehicle flee the scene and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

The police chase ended when the fleeing vehicle disregarded a red light on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.